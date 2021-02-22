Novak Djokovic shows off trophy after Australian Open win

"I think about winning more Slams and breaking records, of course.
And most of my attention and my energy from this day forward, until I retire from tennis, is going to be directed in majors, trying to win more major trophies," Djokovic said.
Djokovic's win over Medvedev did much more than tighten the race for the most men's major titles.