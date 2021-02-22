What you need to know: Feb. 22

Here's what you need to know to start your day on Monday, Feb.

Here's what you need to know to need to know to start your day.

Even as our state tops 49- thousand deaths there is encouraging news... as hospitalizations and new infections plummet.

Take a look at the tracking.

Hospitalizations - dropping more than a third in two weeks... to 73-hundred patients.

New confirmed cases - 85 percent fewer than this time in december... we're now at a total of 3.4 million cases.

### and take a look at our vaccine progress.

While california continues to deal with some supply issues .... 7 point 3 million doses have been administered.

But metrics don't show how many of those are second doses.

The state has received a total of 8.8 million doses so far.

Last week the governor said we're set to see another million plus doses delivered from the federal government this week.### this week... changes are on the way for vaccine distribution in our state.

Governor gavin newsom has tapped blue shield to manage california's new vaccine delivery and scheduling system.

That system set to roll out this week in some counties.

Our region will not yet join that roll out... but several counties in our area hav* moved to the state-run scheduling system "my turn" .

Happening today..

A corning man charged with killing his mother is scheduled to appear in court.

Erik deno is accused in the strangulation death of angelika deno at their home on marty court in october of 2018.

In january a judge decided there was enough evidence for the case to proceed to trial.

Deno is scheduled to re- enter a plea today.## this morning two men behind bars... police say the arrests were part of a human trafficking sting..

Anderson police arrested police say the two are facing charges of pimping..

And that a 17-year-old girl was rescued during the sting.

Medical personal took that victim to the children's legacy center and later released herto her mother.

### butte county investigators are working to learn how ..

Sunday evening..

A driver went over the edge of doe mill road in the butte creek forks recreation area ... above de sabla.

We are working to learn the driver's identity as well as the extent of their injuries..

We'll also follow up with investigators to find out how that accident happened.#