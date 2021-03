Wastewater testing finds UK variant 'widespread' in Missouri

PEOPLE HAVE GOTTEN A DOSE.IQ FOR JOINING US.I AM ROB HUGHES.WE ARE WATCHING THE IMPACT OFTHE CORONAVIRUS IN OUR AREA.MISSOURI HAS REPORTED 410 NEWCASES.THIS LAST UPDATE ON FRIDAY,KANSAS REPORTED MORE THAN 2100CASES OF COVID-19.THE CITY HAS 11.1% OF THEPOPULATION VACCINATED.AS THE NUMBER OF CORONAVIRUSCASES CONTINUES TO DECLINE,STATE OFFICIALS CITED ONE CAUSEFOR CONCERN.THE U.K. VARIANT IS SPREADINGWIDESPREAD ACROSS THE STATE.THE FIRST MISSOURI CASE OF THEU.K. VARIANT WAS CONFIRMED ONFEBRUARY 6 IN MARION COUNTY INNORTHEAST MISSOURI.IT IS THE ONLY CONFIRMED CASE INTHE STATE.WE KNOW THAT THE MISSOURI TOPERMIT OF HEALTH AND SENIORSERVICES SAY THAT WASTEWATERSAMPLING HAS FOUND A DRAINACROSS THE STREET.RESEARCHERS SAY THE SAMPLING CANPROVIDE EARLY DETECTION OF A --AN UPCOMING OUTBREAK OR THEEMERGENCE OF OTHER VARIANTS.WE WILL LEARN MORE ABOUT THECURRENT STATUS OF THIS WEEK’SVACCINATION EFFORTS IN JOHNSONCOUNTY.MATT EVANS IS IN OVERLAND PARKWHERE SHIPMENT HAVE BEEN HELD UPBY THE WEATHER.MATT: THIS WEEK’S ALLOTMENT OFTHE COVID-19 VACCINE DOSESDELAYED IN JOHNSON COUNTY, DUETO BAD WEATHER.THIS IS A PROBLEM WE HAVE SEENALL ACROSS THE COUNTRY.AROUND 6 MILLION DOSES WEREDELAYED NATIONWIDE, DUE TO THOSEEXTREME COLD TEMPERATURES ANDTHE BAD WINTER WEATHER WE SAWACROSS A LOT OF THE COUNTRY.OVER THE WEEKEND, THE WHITEHOUSE ANNOUNCED THAT 2 MILLIONOF THEY EXPECT TOHAVE THE REST DELIVERED BY THEMIDDLE OF NEXT WEEK.THE HEALTH DEPARTMENT HASVACCINATED MORE THAN IF THETHOUSAND PEOPLE SINCE RECEIVINGTHEIR FIRST DOSES OF THE VACCINEBACK IN DECEMBER.THIS WEEK, THEY WILL BE GIVINGSECOND DOSES TO HEALTH CAREWORKERS