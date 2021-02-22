Grizzly scene shows dead frozen fish wash up on Texas port

This is the grizzly scene at Port Arkansas, Texas where dead frozen fish are washing ashore after the winter storm that rocked the state and cut off power to millions.

Filmed on February 15, this footage from Roberts Point Park, a popular dolphin watching spot, shows the variety of dead frozen fish washing ashore.

"I happened upon a frozen Pelican on the sidewalk, then noticed piles of dead fish along the shore.

I walked further down the shore where I spotted all of these dead fish and a dead bird on a boat ramp.

There they were all splayed out and the quantity and variety of fish was a fascinating sight.

I spotted snapper, grouper, red fish, catfish, puffer fish and a local identified a tropical fish as well," said Shane Wynn, the filmer.