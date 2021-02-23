NCAA Baseball: Southern Miss vs. Northwestern State

- the last time the southern miss- baseball team played on a - monday... the year was 20-17...- and the golden eagles were- hosting their first n-c-- double-a regional... in 14- years.- almost feels like another 14- years, since u-s-m's last - game... - after losing 39 of 'em, last- year... due to covid-19.- so as weird as it is, to have - college baseball on a - monday... being back at pete- taylor park, in late february..- feels oh so normal.

- an exercise in yoga for the - soul, if you will... black and- gold- hosting northwestern state, in - rubber match... after - splitting sunday's- double-header.- and southern miss getting right- to work, in the bottom of - the first... as christopher - sargent drives in gabe- montenegro... for the first run- of the game.- and when has one run ever been- enough... this could've - been an inning-ending double- play... instead... sargent- marches - home, from third... 2-nothing - u-s-m after one.- bottom second now... and here's- where the golden eagles - break it wide open... get off m- ball... reed trimble... long- gone... as the right fielder- - - watches that one turn into a- souvenir... wolf of wall street- chest pounding... three-run - tank, - by the second-year freshman...- second of his career... 5-- nothing southern miss.- now get this... two runners - on... trimble back up to bat, i- the - third... and he does it again..- see ya ball... that's two - three-run jacks, in back-to-bac- innings... third of his - career... just- another manic monday at the - pete... u-s-m with a sac fly in- between the homers... so it's - 9-nothing... after three.

- microwave offense, on 10- - power... 10-nothing win, for- the golden eagles... in the for- of a seven-inning run rule... - black and gold winners of seven- straight series, to open