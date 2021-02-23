Biden Commemorates 500,000 U.S. Lives Lost To COVID-19

Hours after the U.S. crossed the threshold of 500,000 deaths from COVID-19, President Joe Biden commemorated the lives lost over the past year on Monday night.
No other country has lost more lives to the yearlong pandemic than the U.S.
Hours after the U.S. crossed the threshold of 500,000 deaths from COVID-19, President Joe Biden commemorated the lives lost over the past year on Monday night.
No other country has lost more lives to the yearlong pandemic than the U.S.
Five-hundred candles were placed along the steps and walkways of the White House South Portico Monday to honor the 500,000 lives..
President Biden held a moment of silence and candle-lighting service to mark the 500,000 lives lost to COVID-19 in the United..