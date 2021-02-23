Alfa Romeo Racing 2021 - Reveal of C41

A ceremony in the Grand Theatre in Warsaw, Poland, saw the attendance of a limited number of senior personnel from the Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN Formula One team – with media, fans and employees being invited to watch virtually in respect of the local COVID-19 regulations.

Team drivers Kimi Räikkönen and Antonio Giovinazzi and reserve driver Robert Kubica entered the stage as the C41, in a striking new livery, was shown for the first time.

Featuring a new color scheme designed by Alfa Romeo’s Centro Stile and featuring the now traditional red and white colors of the team, the car, designed under the coordination of Technical Director Jan Monchaux, represents an evolution of the C39 that competed in the 2020 season.

Owing to the restrictions imposed by the regulations, the car carries over many of the components of its predecessor, while still standing out with its renewed appearance, in particular in regard to the nosecone, an area on which the team chose to focus its development tokens.

Under the bodywork lies a new Ferrari engine, ready to rev in less than a week when the team embarks on a new season with the C41’s shakedown in Barcelona on Friday.