Tuesday, February 23, 2021

Fifth eruption in one week sees 1km-high lava fountain above Mount Etna

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
Duration: 04:48s 0 shares 1 views
Stunning footage captured on the Italian island of Sicily shows the fifth eruption of Mount Etna in seven days.

Footage shows Europe's most active volcano send fountains of lava an estimated one kilometre high into the air as it glows with the backdrop of the night sky.

The footage was filmed in the early hours of Tuesday (February 23) in the nearby town of Castiglione di Sicilia, 25 kilometres away from the crater.

