PM: Lifting lockdown will result in more deaths

Boris Johnson has told the House of Commons that “lifting lockdown will result in more cases, more hospitalisations and, sadly, more deaths.” Before announcing the government’s roadmap out of the current national lockdown, the prime minister told MPs that there is “no credible route to a zero Covid Britain.” Report by Jonesia.

