American drivers list social distancing, PPE and touchless transactions as necessities for their next vehicle servicing

While many have been sheltering in place, Americans have still been using their wheels to get around with the average person hitting the road four times a week.That still leaves room for car troubles, but in this environment, many are seeking new methods to stay safe. Sixty-nine percent would take advantage of a pick-up/drop-off service if their vehicle needed to be serviced.As many states begin to increase social distancing requirements again, many respondents want to see businesses taking serious measures to maintain safety. Nearly four in five (78%) think it's vital to know the precautions a business is taking before visiting a location. The top three things consumers are looking for in their future vehicle services are social distancing between employees and consumers (62%), requiring PPE face coverings for employees and consumers (51%), and touchless/hands-free transactions (43%).The study of 2,000 drivers also found the average person will drive around for nine days with a warning light on before taking their vehicle in for servicing.The survey conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Hyundai revealed the average person drives 7,460 miles before changing their oil ?

That's more than the typically recommended distance of 5,000 miles.Forty-seven percent of Americans have been late or missed an event due to a vehicle malfunction. Of those mishap victims, half couldn't make it to work on time, while a third have missed a birthday celebration (35%) or a get-together with friends (32%). In spite of so many breakdowns, four in five think they take good care of their vehicles.

Results also found a third confessed to driving with a check engine or maintenance light on.Among the most common bad car habits were driving with bad tire pressure (26%), not using the parking brake (22%), and shifting into reverse while the car is in motion (21%).Beyond the daily wear and tear on the road, one in four have not had their vehicles serviced in the past 12 months. So why aren't people taking better care of their cars?

Over half of respondents revealed they find maintaining their set of wheels intimidating. Forty-five percent said it's the expense that has kept them getting their car serviced.A quarter just didn't have the time to wait around for their car to be serviced.

A third blamed their lack of knowledge and three in ten revealed technicians' attitudes kept them out of the repair shop.Hyundai Chief Customer Officer Barry Ratzlaff said, "In order to keep up with the demands of daily life, routine vehicle maintenance is important to ensure you can get to your destination safely and reliably.

Now with Hyundai Complimentary Maintenance, Hyundai is making it easier for car owners to maintain their vehicles and have peace of mind.

Especially with the ongoing pandemic, it's also important to be safe while getting routine vehicle maintenance, which is why we are offering service pick-up and drop-off, and we are providing guidelines for dealerships to help safeguard the health of customers and employees."That lack of knowledge was evident when it came to respondents' upkeep of their vehicles. Seventeen percent admitted they couldn't change their oil by themselves.

Thirty-seven percent said they could, but not without some instructions.One in ten confessed they couldn't change a tire alone and 36% said they could, but would need to look up a how-to guide. Ratzlaff added, "While it's valuable to know basic skills like changing a tire, your local dealership is the best place for regular maintenance and other services when it's needed.

Taking your vehicle in for routine maintenance at its normal intervals helps improve the performance and extend the life of your car."