Lexington Leadership Foundation: Fatherhood Initiative 2/23/2021

Program Director David Cozart explains the Fatherhood Initiative - its importance for communities and the benefits as well as information on classes.

Or overnight temperature sale of ... raising that today forecast thank you alyssa for the leadership foundation is a global network of local leadership foundations and organizations working to transform the cities and which they operate ... .

The current focus is on fathers and also the fatherhood initiative during a fight on until it's more about the program is the director david cozart thing for chat with us today ... years even ... you really are.

Let's first sor of get into the lexington leadership foundation also.

Mor on this partnership guys are doing right now with fathers ... your for will circle you should or would the partner what would you permit for mobile art and tell us more about meanies in the life-changing moments i'm sure you witness ... a few of them through this initiative.

We work more for sure.

All agreed church to or store all problems rendered remember all because you know father called word to what would soon fall for your all firmly little relationship will involved include your which could be challenging control countrymen to work with our father mother was a bird sober german dirge world together sober control of the lord drop all the low way and i understand that you might be opening a news center.

Can you tell us about that your word about all one some of the ship should develop all worn moment in your for your: berkshire to war harold barber who did mr. burn all worms will all the relationships of economic stability will also herbal experiment fall.

One the actual work started about spiritual short version will be called th worst random our work started the ball is wonderful.

We talked about the life-changing moments seen there.

Tell me long-term when you guys are looking down the road here for the fatherhood initiative.

What is the ultimate goal ... gold for herbert drawled the goal firma constellation called dirge to all the world children while the circle are all would like to dirge word children.

This will overturn will also the problems you would remember urban erica david people are watching this like to get more information.

They just want to get involved.

How can you do that ... your we were core the very fun where or gomer volunteer work membership to the firm version of the march part of the world show you chart market very particular to the word love you don't have to do you have to be a dad in order to reach out to register or can anybody reach out and warm the large drug children were all courses are you primarily a traditional curricular department which wil called your sister warm and dry.

Hello wonderful mission.

David, thank you so much for chat