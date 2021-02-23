S&P 500 Movers: TSLA, EXR

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Extra Space Storage topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 5.4%.

Year to date, Extra Space Storage registers a 9.9% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Tesla, trading down 10.6%.

Tesla is lower by about 9.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Enphase Energy, trading down 9.9%, and Ingersoll Rand, trading up 4.7% on the day.