Joshua Kimmich is Bayern Munich's 'Mentality Monster'

Joshua Kimmich is Bayern Munich and Germany's versatile superstar, a player tipped to become the next captain for club and country.

Despite winning so much before he turned 26, Kimmich isn't satisfied.

"I’m more hungry after winning these titles, because you want to win it again, and you want to prove that you are the best," he told Sports Illustrated.