Bobby Shmurda Released From Prison

The rapper was released 10 months earlier than expected from Clinton Correctional Facility in New York on Tuesday.

Shmurda was granted an early release after the prison’s Time Allowance Committee reviewed his behavior and participation in prison programs. The rapper was initially sentenced to six to seven years for conspiracy to possess weapons and possession of a weapon.

TMZ shared a video of Bobby talking to his mother via video call following his release.

The outlet also reported that Shmurda will be under parole supervision until Feb.

23, 2026