Perez drives new Red Bull car at Silverstone

Sergio Perez gets a taste of his new Red Bull car with a day of driving at the Silverstone circuit.
Red Bull F1 team reveal their potential Mercedes-beater
Reuters - Sports
Red Bull reveal their car for the 2021 Formula One season.
Sergio Perez gets a taste of his new Red Bull car with a day of driving at the Silverstone circuit.
Red Bull reveal their car for the 2021 Formula One season.
Feb.18 - Sergio Perez looks set to get an early taste of life at the wheel of a Red Bull cockpit. Reports suggest that the Mexican,..