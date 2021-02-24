Chad Season 1

Chad Season 1 Trailer HD - New Series Tuesday April 6th - TBS - Plot synopsis: CHAD follows a 14-year-old pubescent Persian boy (Nasim Pedrad) as he navigates his first year of high school on a mission to become popular.

Chad's friendships and sanity are pushed to the limits as he uses every tactic at his disposal to befriend the cool kids, while enduring his mother's new dating life and reconciling with his cultural identity.

Directed by Rhys Thomas (pilot episode) starring Nasim Pedrad, Thomas Barbusca, Jake Ryan, Paul Chahidi, Mellany Barros, Saba Homayoon, Madeleine Arthur, Marcus Zane, Armani Jackson, Lucius Hoyos release date April 6, 2021 (on TBS)