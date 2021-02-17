Riverdale Season 5 - Betty's Time Jump

Riverdale Season 5 - Betty's Time Jump - Featurette (HD) - THE FIGHT FOR RIVERDALE HIGH — Toni (Vanessa Morgan), Alice (Mädchen Amick), Archie (KJ Apa) and Kevin (Casey Cott) fight to keep Riverdale High’s doors open after learning that its budget had been cut by Hiram Lodge (Mark Consuelos).

Veronica (Camila Mendes) gets creative when she discovers Chad (guest star Chris Mason) is having her followed.

Jughead (Cole Sprouse) starts a new job after debt collectors show up in Riverdale.

Lili Reinhart, Madelaine Petsch, Charles Melton, Drew Ray Tanner and Erinn Westbrook also star.

Steve Adelson directed the episode written by Michael Grassi (#505).

Original airdate 2/17/2021.