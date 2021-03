Jackson making progress addressing water crisis

ROSS.THAT’S RIGHT.AS YOU SAID WE ARE HEARING WHATTHE STATE IS NOW DOING TO HELPTHE CAPITAL CITY.THIS COMES EVEN AS THE MAYOR ISTAKING ON A VETERAN COUNCILMANACCUSED HIM OF SPREADINGMISINFORMATION ABOUT THE WATERCRISIS.ONE WEEK IN COUNTY NOW FORTHOUSANDS ACROSS JACKSON WHO’VEGONE WITHOUT WATER.WE’RE STILL TRYING TO WORKTOGETHER.THE STATE IS NOW STEPPING IN TOHELP GOVERNOR REEVES HAD MEMAHAS BEEN DISTRIBUTING BOTTLEDWATER AND THEY’RE SEARCHING HIGHAND LOW FOR TANKERS TO PROVIDEWATER FOR.DEAN TOILETS BEFORE THE BALL GOTROLLING ON STATE ASSISTANCEMAYOR CHOKWE ENTER LUMUMBA SAYSHE HAD A HARD TIME REACHING THEGOVERNOR ON HIS CELL PHONE WHENHE SAID YESTERDAY THAT THE THATHE COULDN’T GET IN TOUCH WITHME.THAT JUST WASN’T ACCURATE THEFIRST I HEARD FROM THE MAYOR WASYESTERDAY AT 1:38 P.M.

YESTERDAYAFTERNOON.I HAVE CHRONICLE MY EFFORTS OVERTIME TO REACH THE GOVERNOR.SO WE DON’T WANT TO GO DOWN THATROAD AND I DON’T REALLY WANT TOMAKE IT A FIGHT BECAUSE WE NEEDTHE GOVERNOR BUT THE MAYORUNLEASHED A TIRADE AGAINST WERETHREE COUNCILMAN KENNETH STOKESAND A TUESDAY NEWS CONFERENCE.HE CLAIMS STOKES HAS BEENSPREADING MISINFORMATIONDISINFORMATION ABOUT OUR EFFORTSTO PROVIDE TANKER TRUCKS TOPEOPLE MISS INFORMATION ABOUTWHO WE’VE REACHED OUT TO MISSINFORMATION ABOUT OUR CITY’SRESPONSE THE CITY BROUGHT IN AWATER TANKER TO WALTONELEMENTARY SCHOOL, WHICH IS INSTOKES WARD THE TANKER ARRIVEDONE DAY AFTER STOKES DEMANDEDTHE CITY OF MORE TO HELP THEMAYOR.IQ STOKES OF TAKING CREDIT FOROTHERS HARD WORK WHEN YOU DON’TSHOW UP FOR A MEETING WHE YOUTHE CREDIT?YEAH, YOU SEE THERE THE MAYORNOT HOLDING BACK AT ALL.WE REACHED OUT TO COUNCILMANSTOKES TO GET HIS REACTION TOTHE MAYOR’S TIRADE.HE SAID HE WOULD RESPOND IN AWEDNESDAY MORNING NEWSCONFERENCE LIVE IN DOWNT