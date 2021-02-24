INFESTATION Movie - Steffie Neubauer, Nathan Epperson

INFESTATION Movie trailer - Plot synopsis: Annie is the resident skeptic on a radio program devoted to UFO sightings, alien theories and unexplained phenomena of suspected extraterrestrial origin.

She doesn’t believe a word.

But when strange SOUNDS begin coming from the sky around the world, Annie’s boss and coworkers begin acting strange.

She blacks out, loses time, and the love-interest neighbor next door goes from sweet to creepy.

Annie suspects something is in the air.

Or is it the water?

Annie must fight for her life to discover a truth impossible for her to believe.

Director: Domonic Smith Writer: Domonic Smith Cast: Steffie Neubauer, Nathan Epperson