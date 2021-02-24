THE GAME movie - Daniel Magill, Paul Proios, Danielle Arnold

THE GAME movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: College friends embark into the wilderness on a GPS treasure hunt but soon discover a masked killer is playing a different game.

As the friends are murdered one by one, the dwindling survivors must reach the final coordinates in order to save one of their own and unmask the killer.

Director:Eric Colley Producers: Eric Colley, Jason Fawcett, Hallie Shepherd Writers: Sean Gleaves, Hallie Shepherd, Eric Colley Cast: Daniel Magill, Paul Proios, Danielle Arnold