Top 10 Times Musicians Almost Died On Stage

For this list, we'll be looking at near-death experiences or accidents that reportedly occurred to musicians while performing on stage and/or while they were on tour.

Nobody said being a rockstar was easy!

Nobody said being a rockstar was easy!

For this list, we'll be looking at near-death experiences or accidents that reportedly occurred to musicians while performing on stage and/or while they were on tour.

Our countdown includes Ariana Grande, Keith Moon, Michael Jackson, and more!