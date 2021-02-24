Superman & Lois S01E02 Heritage - This Season On

Superman & Lois 1x02 "Heritage" Season 1 Episode 2 Promo Trailer HD - THERE'S NO PLACE LIKE HOME - While adjusting to their new lives in Smallville, Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) and Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) make an important decision concerning one of their sons.

Meanwhile, tensions begin to rise between Lois and Morgan Edge (Adam Rayner).

Lastly, Lana Lang Cushing (Emmanuelle Chriqui) invites the Kent family over for a barbecue.

Jordan Elsass, Alexander Garfin, Erik Valdez, Inde Navarrette, Wole Parks and Dylan Walsh also star.

(#102​).

The episode was written by Todd Helbing and directed by Lee Toland Krieger.

Original airdate 3/2/2021.