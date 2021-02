Motera stadium: Game returns to world's largest cricket stadium | Oneindia News

The world's largest cricket stadium in Ahmedabad is set to host the third Test match in the ongoing series between India and England.

Motera stadium, also known as Sardar Patel stadium, is a sprawling space which can seat 110,000 spectators.

