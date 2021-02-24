India takes on England as world's largest cricket stadium hosts first match

Despite a seating capacity of over 110,000 spectators, safety precautions limited the seating at the world's largest cricket stadium in Ahmedabad, India to only 55,000 on February 24 as England plays t

Despite a seating capacity of over 110,000 spectators, safety precautions limited the seating at the world's largest cricket stadium in Ahmedabad, India to only 55,000 on February 24 as England plays the host nation.

A built-in clubhouse with 55 rooms further adds to the stadium's glory.

The clubhouse features both indoor & outdoor games, restaurants, an Olympic size swimming pool, gym as well as a 3D projector theatre.It is the first time that the field of an Indian cricket stadium has been fitted with LED lights.

No other stadium has this feature.

There are three entry points to the stadium which has been spread across 63 acres of land in total.

The ground, which was earlier named the Sardar Patel Stadium, and more popularly known as the Motera stadium, has been renamed Narendra Modi Stadium after the Prime Minister, who was also formerly a president of the Gujarat Cricket Association.