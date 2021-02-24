Netflix's 'Bling Empire' star Christine Chiu reimagined through food art

She takes fruits, vegetables and anything edible and plates high fashion looks on celebrity faces.

Graphic designer turned food stylist Ruby Perman has gone viral for her unique art.

Here, she styles Netflix's "Bling Empire" star Christine Chiu with a new cheongsam in honor for the year of the ox in 2021.

The footage was filmed in Fresno, California on February 23.