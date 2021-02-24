Fire at factory in Singapore leaves eight injured

Flames ripped through the Platinum Pioneer building in Tuas shortly before midday.

A fire at a factory in Tuas, Singapore injured at least eight people on Wednesday (February 24).

Several workers who had suffered from burns were taken to hospital.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said firemen used breathing apparatus to enter the factory and extinguish the fire coming from an industrial mixer.

Officials said eight people were taken to hospital and 65 people from neighbouring buildings were evacuated.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.