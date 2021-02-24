Evansville Man Waits to Receive Covid-19 Vaccine Until Wife Is Eligible

5-- the vaccination flood gates-- opening a bit wider--*as the number of people eligible for a covid-19 vaccine-- swells in the tri-state.

Hoosiers 60 and older -- can now sign up for their shot of immunity.

This opens the door for hundreds of thousands in the new age group to sign up... 44news reporter marisa patwa is live in evansville - with what this means for our indiana tri-state communities.... yes-- it's a lot-- in fact-- four hundred thirty two thousand hoosiers can now receive the vaccine.

And in just the first eight hours today of that age group opening up -- ninety one thousand hoosiers have signed up and this is a critical group -- with those sixty and older making up a majority of covid-19 hospitalizations the state's deaths.

"i'd hate to see her get stuck with a needle by herself."

It's a vaccination love story while sixty sixty year old joe schenk was eligible for the vaccine as of last month-- but-- the lovebird did not want to roll up his sleeves until his sixty two year wife was eligible too "but i've been waiting for her to get her notification she could get hers -- and she got it this morning."

They signed up immediately for an appointment at st.

Vincent "about 8:30 this morning they send out the alert and about twenty minutes later she had an appointment for tomorrow."

But not everyone will be able to get scheduled so quickly -- "we have available appointments starting next week -- so hopefully by doing 1,000 a day, we can quickly move through this phase."

The vanderburgh county health department --is playing catch up with other vaccination appointments-- so the new group-- has to wait about a month "we want to make sure we can get the second doses in people's arms so that they're fully vaccinated and fully protected from the virus -- so it's a little bit of a juggling act but people will be able to sign up for those appointments starting today."

And for those now eligible-- it's a true blessing "because her mom is 91 and we just got her mom's second shot a week ago.

So she's happy to get hers now to kind of keep her a