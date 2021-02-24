Crowd demands justice for Fort Wayne teens shot, killed at Shell gas station

The demonstration comes as 32-year-old Joseph Bossard of Fort Wayne appeared virtually in a preliminary hearing on two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder.

For chaundra hall, the feeling of losing a loved one is almost indescribable.hall: "the only words that i can bring close is is really, hell on earth."but the fort wayne community came out today to show support for the families of josh cooper, anderson retic and jaylin rice that they are not alone.hall: "the support of the community is really holding us up, because if we were alone right now, i don't know that we would make it."standup: over 100 people gathered here this morning in front of the allen county courthouse to show support for and demand justice for the victims of last wednesday's shooting on hobson rd.joseph bossard is charged with two counts of murder, and one count of attempted murder.

Jaylin rice is the only surviving victim.

Family and friends say he is awake and talking in the hospital.?nat sound of person telling crowd about jaylin in hospital?

Social justice group changemakers attended the gathering, with demands that include a fair and transparent investigation that takes into consideration bossard's racial bias.bossard is white and the victims are three black men.

The group also also requests prosecutors not offer bossard a plea deal.chief deputy prosecutor michael mcalexander says the families need time to grieve.mcalexander: justice is something that is individual to each person as to how they do that, but that's why we will be working with the families to go over all of their options that the criminal justice system can offer.

For that, javon warfield is grateful, but he isn't satisfied just yet.

Warfield: "there's still a long way to go.

There has not been justice yet.

There's a difference between charges and convictions."mcalexander pledges his best effort to prosecuting the crime to the fullest extent, and that he won't make any decision without talking with the families first.

In fort wayne, i'm drew frey, fox 55 news.

