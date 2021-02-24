Lexington Public Library: God's Pantry Collaboration 2/24/2021

Anne Gay Donworth talks about Lexington Libraries partnering with God' Pantry Food Bank to provide kids with shelf stable meals - distributed at the Village and North Branches.

Ge more sunshine again or tomorrow ... i think you'll us a elected public library is teaming up with god injury food bank were a special partnership to help the greater community us by phone this morning with all the details as an gay done with the director of development with lexington public libraries and contract with us morning course.

Sorry for into this partnership tell us what it is and also how it came about.

Sure, so we have been working with pantry or of our locations.

The forsyth village branch for the pandemic working with you and not children during the pandemic is having the program the same way we've actually ended up partnership so that was doing show people the old can i again through through the north side and the branches actually reached out to us over the weekend to accomplish distribution that families can come pick up at the port side branch to tomorrow starting at 11 so it's been a really wonderful partnership on we know there's a lot of food insecurity, unity, and it's obviously not a library will help workers the injury partnering with us to help meet the need of the community and then of course we get to help expand access to the people that need the most.

I love that you not to do this is what the lanai gap that need their tell us more about the response ... said what that's been licensed you guys launch the initiative sure so that the shelfstable meal we had going since last fall and it would typically see an average of about the location of the five children per day per location.

The nice thing about this right now is that there are no you don't have to sign any form at this point.

Anybody who needs a meal could come in and just get one, right now curbside service: to the park on a walk to the parking lot and took the number or ring the doorbell and the sample print one out to you.

So it's really not nice way people would be a to get the asset is on top or two about the importance of these nonprofit coming together and be able to fill that need here in our community ... you for i have a large audience.

We also have a curbside staffing model that works reall well and because libraries are so trusted.

A lot of people com to us for resources and information about the great work that so many nonprofits are doing in our community for us t be able to partner with and help elevate and expand their reach into the our customer base and filters is really important for us.

I think i said before on here library role in a lot of ways is to really boost the signal things are already up ... happening in our community and this is just another really great partnership with petri ... so so incredibly true.

I love it.

It's a really grassroots effort to that you guys are tackling telesales you guys bee doing at the library because even staying busy to you, so i will going to do one of your teachers at this morning without a curbside service people can come pick up any book dvd cd even more for many of our library location.

It's based on a curbside model to go online at the w public.

It's based on a curbside model to go online@thewpublic.org or you ca call us at 231 or you can call us at 231552315 your materials tell us what we like picking up will send you and you our when they are ready to be picked up in all you do i come text us or ring the doorbell.

When you're bearable to see so many great resources therefore free for the public.

Hope people take advantage of it working.

He will get more also won a partnership.

Check us out on our website.org for follow-up from any of our social media channels ... like i like public ... very good.

And as always think the church leslie appreciate you.

Thank you so my award today kentucky after