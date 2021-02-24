Nasdaq 100 Movers: VRSK, INCY

Year to date, Incyte has lost about 6.8% of its value.

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Incyte topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 2.6%.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Verisk Analytics, trading down 6.8%.

Verisk Analytics is lower by about 16.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Baidu, trading down 6.2%, and Marriott International, trading up 2.6% on the day.