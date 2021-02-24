Tiger Woods Is 'Awake and Responsive' After Crash

Woods' vehicle crashed and rolled over in Los Angeles on the morning of Feb.

23.

Los Angeles County Fire Chief Daryl Osby said Woods was conscious and stable when he was removed from the car.

Anish Mahajan, chief medical officer and interim CEO at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center.

Said Woods "suffered significant orthopaedic injuries to his right lower extremity" and needed emergency surgery.

A rod was inserted into his leg, and his foot and ankle were stabilized with screws and pins.

Woods' team said he is currently "awake, responsive and recovering in his hospital room.".

The cause of the crash is under investigation, but Sheriff Alex Villanueva said Woods didn't exhibit any signs of impairment at the time