Man builds electric mobility scooters from scrap to help elderly and people with disabilities in Gaza

A man in the Gaza Strip has been producing small vehicles out of scrap to assist elderly and mobility-impaired people.

A man in the Gaza Strip has been producing small vehicles out of scrap to assist elderly and mobility-impaired people.

Inside his small workshop in Khan Yunis, in the south of the Gaza Strip, Moamen Abu Raida, 29, managed to build an electric vehicle to help carry the elderly and people with special needs.

Raida, who works in the manufacture and maintenance of welding machines and other electrical appliances, intends for people with special needs to buy the vehicle at an affordable price.

Once the vehicle is sold, Raida intends to make another one.

He said in an interview: "It occurred to me to manufacture this electric vehicle, because of its high price, which is sold through the markets and shops, its price is very expensive, when someone asked me to manufacture such a vehicle, I decided to do something like it.

"Of course, it has basic components, a basic electric vehicle motor, and tires for an electric vehicle as well, but it is used, I bought it from a commercial market, of course it consists of iron hammers, seat saddle, wires, switches and secondary things.

"Benefit from behind this vehicle, the important benefit is that it connects the elderly and those in need, so that they can fulfil their needs and go to the places they want and not depend on anyone.

"The cost of this vehicle does not exceed $400.

The price difference for this vehicle and other vehicles in the market or in the shops is a very big difference, in the commercial markets its price is $2,500, this does not exceed $400."