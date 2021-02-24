FDA Deems Johnson & Johnson COVID Vaccine Safe and Effective for Emergency Use

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) made the announcement on Feb.

24.

It said Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine data is "consistent with the recommendations set forth in FDA's guidance Emergency Use Authorization for Vaccines to Prevent COVID-19.".

According to an analysis intended to brief the FDA's Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee, .

The vaccine was effective against moderate to severe coronavirus 66.9% of the time at least 14 days after the first dose.

Its efficacy rate was 66.1% at least 28 days after vaccination.

There were no specific safety concerns identified in subgroup analyses by age, race, ethnicity, medical comorbidities, or prior SARS-CoV-2 infection, FDA, via analysis.

The Vaccines and related Biological Products Advisory Committee will meet on Feb.

26 to possibly recommend whether the vaccine should be authorized