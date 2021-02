The FDA says the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine meets emergency use requirements

The FDA released its analysis of a new Covid-19 vaccine created by Johnson and Johnson, saying it meets requirements for emergency use.

The vaccine is less effective against moderate to severe/critical Covid-19 infections but only requires one shot, does not need to be stored by freezing, and could prevent infection without symptoms. CNN chief medical correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta answers your questions about the newest vaccine.