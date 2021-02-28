FDA Approves Johnson & Johnson COVID Vaccine For Emergency Use

The FDA has approved Johnson & Johnson's new COVID vaccine for emergency use.
It will be the third vaccine available in the U.S., and the only one requiring a single shot; Danya Bacchus reports for CBS2.
The FDA has approved Johnson & Johnson's new COVID vaccine for emergency use.
It will be the third vaccine available in the U.S., and the only one requiring a single shot; Danya Bacchus reports for CBS2.
With the FDA granting Johnson & Johnson's one-shot COVID-19 vaccine emergency use authorization, health officials in Pittsburgh..
On Saturday evening, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration granted emergency use authorization for Johnson & Johnson's single-shot..