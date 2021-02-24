Redding Rodeo plans to return in May

Organizers hope to bring people back in May, even if it’s at a limited capacity.

The Redding Rodeo is making its comeback this year.

the redding rodeo is planning to make a comeback this year..

After being cancelled last year because of the pandemic.

The redding rodeo association is working with various agencies, from public health to local law enforcement, to make sure they're following covid-19 guidelines.

Public health says its advised organizers to look over the state's guidance for outdoor stadiums and racetracks.

One person tells action new now, they're glad that the rodeo is coming back-- but they do have concerns.

Debbie canaben lives in redding i'd like to see the rodeo comeback but at the same time i don't want to endanger a lot of people.

I don't know how safeguards could be put up maybe.

The whole thing temperature when they walk in and all that//// kerri schuette shasta health & human services agency public information officer we have advised the organizers that it appears that this event is best aligned with california's sporting events with outdoor stadiums and racetracks guidance, and it would be up to them to review that guidance and apply it the redding rodeo says, it will be limiting grandstanding seating.

Organizers also says, there will be certain events that won't be happening this year-- like steak feed or the extreme the redding