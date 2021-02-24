Wednesday 2/24 Insider Buying Report: GTYH, SVRA

So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money.

At GTY Technology Holdings, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, William D.

Green purchased 7,400 shares of GTYH, at a cost of $6.82 each, for a total investment of $50,454.

So far Green is in the green, up about 10.3% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $7.52.

GTY Technology Holdings is trading up about 5% on the day Wednesday.

Before this latest buy, Green made one other buy in the past twelve months, purchasing $239,796 shares at a cost of $4.00 a piece.

And at Savara, there was insider buying on Monday, by CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER Matthew Pauls who bought 28,700 shares at a cost of $1.74 each, for a total investment of $50,038.

This buy marks the first one filed by Pauls in the past twelve months.

Savara is trading down about 3.4% on the day Wednesday.

So far Pauls is in the green, up about 25.6% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $2.19.