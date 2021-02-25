Top 10 Godzilla vs Kong Fan Theories

If one of these fan theories comes true we'll be shocked!
For this list, we’ll be looking at the most popular and compelling theories as to how this epic throwdown will come to pass.
If one of these fan theories comes true we'll be shocked!
For this list, we’ll be looking at the most popular and compelling theories as to how this epic throwdown will come to pass.
If one of these fan theories comes true we'll be shocked!
For this list, we’ll be looking at the most popular and compelling theories as to how this epic throwdown will come to pass.
Our countdown includes Mechagodzilla in Disguise, The King Is Just Defending His Title, Godzilla Is Targeting Anti-Titan Apex Bases, and more!