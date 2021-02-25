Skip to main content
Global Edition
Thursday, February 25, 2021

Top 10 Godzilla vs Kong Fan Theories

Credit: WatchMojo
Duration: 11:17s 0 shares 1 views
Top 10 Godzilla vs Kong Fan Theories
Top 10 Godzilla vs Kong Fan Theories

If one of these fan theories comes true we'll be shocked!

For this list, we’ll be looking at the most popular and compelling theories as to how this epic throwdown will come to pass.

If one of these fan theories comes true we'll be shocked!

For this list, we’ll be looking at the most popular and compelling theories as to how this epic throwdown will come to pass.

Our countdown includes Mechagodzilla in Disguise, The King Is Just Defending His Title, Godzilla Is Targeting Anti-Titan Apex Bases, and more!

You might like