WEB EXTRA: Masks To Be Distributed Nationwide

The Biden administration is sending more than 25 million masks to health centers and food pantries to help underserved communities.
White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Jeff Zients made the announcement Wednesday (2/24).
The Biden administration is sending more than 25 million masks to health centers and food pantries to help underserved communities.
White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Jeff Zients made the announcement Wednesday (2/24).
The CDC says double masking can increase protection against the coronavirus. In updated guidelines for wearing masks, the CDC..