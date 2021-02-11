WEB EXTRA: CDC Says Double Masking Helps Protect Against Coronavirus

The CDC says double masking can increase protection against the coronavirus.
In updated guidelines for wearing masks, the CDC explains the benefits of tightly fitted masks.
