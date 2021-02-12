CDC Recommends Double-Masking to Protect from COVID-19

CDC Recommends Double-Masking to Protect from COVID-19.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced the new guidance on Wednesday.

The CDC recommends wearing a multi-layer mask or layering a cloth mask over a disposable one for better protection.

The organization also advises selecting masks that have a nose wire and can be adjusted for a snug fit.

Experts say double-masking is particularly important when around crowds or when in grocery stores for extended periods of time.

The change comes after advocates had pleaded with federal health officials for months to update mask recommendations.

The update also comes as officials fear surges in new cases as the more infectious coronavirus variants circulate in the United States