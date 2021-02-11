How to double up on masks

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says doubling up on your mask could protect you and the people around you even more from COVID-19.
They say how well it fits is just as important.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says doubling up on your mask could protect you and the people around you even more from COVID-19.
They say how well it fits is just as important.
Should you wear two masks to protect yourself from COVID-19?
For the latest from state officials visit ktnv.com/Covid19Tracker.