Pirelli presents the Cyber Tire system of smart tires

Pirelli presents for the first time tires capable of dialogue with the car.

This is the Pirelli Cyber Tire system, which works thanks to a sensor located inside each tire that collects essential data for safe driving and transmits it directly to the vehicle's control unit software.

The first model to incorporate this world novelty will be the McLaren Artura, a hybrid supercar equipped with a significant technological load for a more complete and safe driving.

Cyber Tire technology provides a large amount of data for both the car and the person sitting behind the wheel: the 'tire passport (type of tire, summer or winter, ideal pressure, speed codes and load index) and all kind of information related to its running.