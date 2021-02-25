'Titanic' Submarine Will Be First With Gull Wings

A $15 million personal submarine is the first to feature gull wings.

The Triton 13000/2 Titanic explorer is named in honour of the company’s august 2019 mission to visit the RMS Titanic.

The Florida firm's new model is set to be the deepest diving acrylic pressure-hulled manned submersible ever produced.

It'll have ability to dive to 4,000m (13,123ft).

The wings will aid the vehicle’s propulsion, as well as offering lighting and camera vantage points for filmmakers.

Triton’s visit to the titanic was the first manned mission to visit the wreck in 14 years.

The team say took what they learned on that mission to advance the technology of this newest model even further.