Lawmaker reacts to Rep. Taylor Greene's tweet on her transgender daughter

Rep.
Marie Newman (D-IL) speaks with CNN’s Alisyn Camerota about GOP lawmaker Marjorie Taylor Greene’s attack on her transgender daughter and the support she received from some members of the Republican Party.
Rep.
Marie Newman (D-IL) speaks with CNN’s Alisyn Camerota about GOP lawmaker Marjorie Taylor Greene’s attack on her transgender daughter and the support she received from some members of the Republican Party.
Greene and Rep. Marie Newman were sparring over the Equality Act, which would ban discrimination on the basis of gender identity..