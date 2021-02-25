‘Dickinson’ Bad Boys Answer The Most Searched Questions About Season 2

The internet had a lot of questions about ‘Dickinson’ Season 2, and we asked the season’s bad boys, Finn Jones and Pico Alexander, to answer them all — which maybe wasn’t the best idea.

Channeling their good-looking yet single-minded characters, Finn and Pico answered your burning questions about ‘Dickinson’ with some sincerity, more humor, and just a little bit of apathy.

So if you want to know what happens to Emily and Sue, if we’ll see more of Sam and Ship, or if ‘Dickinson’ is even real, this may or may not be the video to actually answer those questions.

But if you want to watch two good-looking guys entertain themselves and each other (with an appearance by a pet cat) — this is exactly the video for you.