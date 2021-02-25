Fly-Tipping: Councils in England Dealt with Nearly 1m Cases

Local councils in England dealt with nearly one million cases of fly-tipping in the year up to March 2020.

Latest official figures show an increase of 2% in the number of illegal waste dumping incidents in 2019-2020.

Household rubbish makes up nearly two-thirds (65%) of the waste illegally dumped, while fly-tipping most commonly occurs on pavements or roads, accounting for over two-fifths (43%) of incidents.

The statistics do not yet reflect the impact of the pandemic on fly-tipping, as the reporting period ended one week after the first national lockdown was announced.

The pandemic saw waste collections disrupted, municipal dumps closed and people turning to spring cleaning and DIY while on stay-at-home orders.

Report by Avagninag.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn