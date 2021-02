Man Crashes Into Christmas Tree While Attempting To Use Hoverboard

This man fell on a Christmas tree while attempting to use a hoverboard.

The man decided to try out the new hoverboard that his kids had received as a Christmas gift.

He tried to stand on the hoverboard and balance, but his feet kept sliding off.

For a moment, he managed to get a grip, but the hoverboard began moving backwards and made him crash into the tree.