Skip to main content
Global Edition
Wednesday, March 17, 2021

‘Mosquito Tornadoes’ surprises drivers on a highway of Argentina

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
Duration: 01:40s 0 shares 3 views
‘Mosquito Tornadoes’ surprises drivers on a highway of Argentina
‘Mosquito Tornadoes’ surprises drivers on a highway of Argentina

A combination of constant rains and high temperatures brought 'Mosquito tornadoes' in Buenos Aires, Argentina, which surprised many drivers on a highway in General Madariaga Partido on Tuesday (Februar

A combination of constant rains and high temperatures brought 'Mosquito tornadoes' in Buenos Aires, Argentina, which surprised many drivers on a highway in General Madariaga Partido on Tuesday (February 23).

The columns of mosquitoes were generated, as the Atlantic coast in the country has been affected by the invasion.

You might like