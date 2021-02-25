‘Mosquito Tornadoes’ surprises drivers on a highway of Argentina

A combination of constant rains and high temperatures brought 'Mosquito tornadoes' in Buenos Aires, Argentina, which surprised many drivers on a highway in General Madariaga Partido on Tuesday (Februar

A combination of constant rains and high temperatures brought 'Mosquito tornadoes' in Buenos Aires, Argentina, which surprised many drivers on a highway in General Madariaga Partido on Tuesday (February 23).

The columns of mosquitoes were generated, as the Atlantic coast in the country has been affected by the invasion.