Apps That Can Help You Save Money While You Shop

You can use some of these apps to savemoney or earn cash back on your purchases.The Checkout51 app lets you earncash back on gas and groceries.You can download printable coupons fromthe Coupons.com website or use the mobileapp for digital coupons while you shop.With Swagbucks, earn points for youreveryday shopping, watching videos,and completing surveys.The GasBuddy app finds the best dealson fuel in your local area, and you canuse their free card to earn cash back.When you shop online, the Capital OneShopping browser app works to find promocodes and coupon codes that you can use.So get shopping and get saving